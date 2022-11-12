2 comments

  • Helena Jordan, 1 hour ago

    Google Ads became extremely important for Shopify merchants, especially after the iOS 14.5 changes, which led to significant ROI decreases in Facebook Ads. After working with 1000+ merchants on their data analytics setup, we have seen that tracking conversions with a solid setup is still a headache for many merchants.

  • Shopify Insights, 27 minutes ago

    Thanks Helena :)

    We love sharing our knowledge & helping the Shopify community - so we decided to share our own playbook, checklists, and methods to help merchants secure a Shopify & Google Ads conversion tracking setup that works.

