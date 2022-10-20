2 comments

  • Script Codes, 4 hours ago

    CSS Background Patterns is fun little free tool that lets you create cool CSS patterns for your website background. Beautiful pure CSS background patterns that you can actually use in your projects!

    5 points
    • Nancy Bennetts, 4 hours ago

      Thanks. If I need a quick background pattern to spruce something up, I often think of the CSS3 Patterns Gallery.

      2 points