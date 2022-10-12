26
Set up Google Analytics 4 on Shopify using Shopify Pixels (linkedin.com)
14 hours ago from Neil Patel, SEO Manager
Exciting News: We all have been waiting for the #Shopify <> #ga4 native integration. Shopify has made a lovely surprise by releasing Shopify Customer Events & Shopify Pixels! Managing all pixels from one place without using 3rd party scripts sounds like a dream, but it becomes a reality with Shopify Pixels. Well, can you finally have Google Analytics 4 integration?
Good news, thanks for sharing.
