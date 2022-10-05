8
Shopify Pixels - Customer Events Just Announced! (analyzify.app)
5 hours ago from Claire Thomas, Entrepreneur
We DO NOT recommend taking any action except for testing and playing around. You should NOT risk your existing setup. Give some time to experts to test and share tutorials & roadmap & steady solutions.
Breaking news from Shopify! Shopify just announced a super exciting feature: Shopify Pixels. It has been one of the most significant pain points for Shopify merchants to manage their pixels and get accurate data.
