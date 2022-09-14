2 comments

  • Shopify Insights, 10 hours ago

    It’s a fact that GDPR comes with many challenges, and it is not always easy to find answers to these questions:

    1. How do I add a GDPR on Shopify?
    2. Are Shopify apps GDPR compliant?
    3. Is using Google Analytics GDPR compliant?
    4. How can I make sure that my business is GDPR-compliant?
    5. How do I generate GDPR compliant in Google Analytics?
    6. Is email pixel tracking legal?

    We have prepared this guide to help you execute & improve your GDPR-compliant tracking and targeting. As Shopify experts, we are going to discuss the Shopify environment but the facts you can find here easily apply to all businesses.

