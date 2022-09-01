How To Cut Injection Molding Costs Without Sacrificing Quality? (zetarindustry.com)
22 hours ago from Alice Zhao, Assistant
If you’re in the market for new injection molding parts, it’s time to start thinking about how to cut your costs without compromising quality. There are a few ways you can do this, including on-demand injection molding, larger production runs, and 3D printing.
On-demand injection molding
A good way to cut the costs of injection molding is to automate the production process. This can eliminate labor costs and reduce variable operational costs. The human workforce is important and flexible, but it also adds to the cost of the finished product.
Automation can take care of many tasks, including part removal and sorting, and it can also detect quality variations through visual management. While trained personnel should handle critical decisions, automation should handle routine, repetitive work.
Injection molding is a complex process, which involves the molding of liquid or malleable raw material into a specific shape. Each step in the process is influenced by the physical properties of the material being molded. Usually, a mold is made of metal, with one or more cavities.
Once the liquid is poured into the mold, it must cool and harden inside the mold to achieve the final configuration.
This process may take only seconds for a small part, but for larger parts, it may take minutes. The overall molding cycle time of injection molding can be decreased by adjusting the resin composition, or by reducing the number of steps.
Injection molding costs increase with the number of parts being produced. Each part requires a unique mold size.
As a result, manufacturers try to keep the mold cycle times low, as this means they can produce more parts in a given time. This reduces the cost of the mold but can mean additional repairs and unnecessary downtime.
While it’s impossible to eliminate all the factors that cause the cost of injection molding, it is possible to cut costs without compromising quality. Injection molding costs can be controlled through a good quality system and strategic plan.
The daily operations of the molding process can be optimized by using injection mold design best practices. A good design will help you minimize investment costs, and proper machining will lower the per-part cost.
