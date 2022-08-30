2
A monthly review of hot mobile paywalls
Nadya Pominova, Marketing Manager at Adapty
A monthly newsletter reviewing mobile paywalls
Once a month we hand-pick some hot mobile paywalls, ask an expert to comment on them, pack into email, and send to our lovely subscribers.
The newsletter is useful to come up with new ideas of what to test on a paywall and catch up with trends.
