Today, software developers are worth their weight in gold. When planning on software development, companies often try to gather an in-house team of engineers. However, it may be hard to hire the right talents in time. Moreover, an internal development team isn’t a very cost-effective solution for small and mid-size businesses. That’s why around 41% of companies have outsourced software development in 2020.

If you’ve a small engineering department that lacks experience with particular technologies, you can use an extended team model. It lets you reinforce your team with the required talents in the shortest time.

An extended development team can help you in many ways: - Development process becomes more cost-efficient - Talents can be found faster - The project meets all the deadlines - You can manage the team personally

In this guide, we’ve explained every single detail about the extended team model, its benefits, and the best ways to use it.