    Today, most people use digital interfaces on a daily basis. Paradoxically, designing an intuitive interface requires many hours of work and reflection. Indeed, a successful interface, i.e. one that is easy to use and responsive, requires a thorough knowledge of the human brain. The latest advances in neuroscience (the body of science that studies the functioning of the brain) are very instructive. The way human beings perceive, feel and respond to the world around them leads you to reconsider the way you design your interfaces. Whether you're embarking on the creation of a website, an application or a software, the following tips will be very useful!

