100 Things Every Designer Needs to Know About People (bookpedia.co)
27 minutes ago from Helen C. Bowman, Bookworm
27 minutes ago from Helen C. Bowman, Bookworm
Today, most people use digital interfaces on a daily basis. Paradoxically, designing an intuitive interface requires many hours of work and reflection. Indeed, a successful interface, i.e. one that is easy to use and responsive, requires a thorough knowledge of the human brain. The latest advances in neuroscience (the body of science that studies the functioning of the brain) are very instructive. The way human beings perceive, feel and respond to the world around them leads you to reconsider the way you design your interfaces. Whether you're embarking on the creation of a website, an application or a software, the following tips will be very useful!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now