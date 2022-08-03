1 comment

  • Shopify Insights, 11 hours ago

    Truth be told, it is almost completely pointless to run ads if you don’t track your conversions properly. Without a steady conversion tracking setup on Shopify, you cannot optimize your ad campaigns, or spending, rendering the entire endeavor useless. We have prepared this guide to let Shopify merchants have an accurate Google Ads Conversions setup with the best practices applied. We have covered the following topics:

    1. How to set up Google Ads Conversions on Shopify
    2. What is Google Ads Enhanced Conversions and how you can set up
    3. Best practices & toolset on Google Ads & Shopify connection
    4. Primary & Secondary conversions
    5. Common problems and solutions
    11 points