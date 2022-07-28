1 comment

  • Shopify Insights, 6 hours ago

    Google Analytics apps are in high demand on the Shopify app store because GA is still the greatest reporting software on the market, and it gets better every year. As a Shopify Merchant you would want to use Analytics apps to:

    1. Set up Google Analytics on your store easily
    2. Enhance your reports on Google Analytics
    3. Do the advanced settings with ease
    4. Not miss any important feature or report

    Here are the top GA Apps from the Shopify app store...

    5 points