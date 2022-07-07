3 comments

  • Online Dictionary, 3 hours ago

    In manufacturing and the fine arts, one who conceives or forms a design of any kind, including designs for decorative work; one who invents or arranges motives and patterns for ornamental or artistic purposes.

    6 points
  • Nancy Bennetts, 3 hours ago

    A person who designs, as profession :)

    5 points
  • Kelly White, 1 hour ago

    A person who plans the look or workings of something prior to it being made, by preparing drawings or plans.

    2 points