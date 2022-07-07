8
What does designer mean? (wikiwordy.com)
3 hours ago from Online Dictionary, Wikiwordy.com
In manufacturing and the fine arts, one who conceives or forms a design of any kind, including designs for decorative work; one who invents or arranges motives and patterns for ornamental or artistic purposes.
A person who designs, as profession :)
A person who plans the look or workings of something prior to it being made, by preparing drawings or plans.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
