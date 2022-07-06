Shopify & GDPR - Complete Guide (analyzify.app)
7 hours ago from Shopify Insights, Shopify Designer & Developer
7 hours ago from Shopify Insights, Shopify Designer & Developer
Dear merchants, we have some bad news for you: Showing a cookie notice banner doesn't make your Shopify store GDPR-compliant. What’s worse, even enabling the Customer Privacy setting in Shopify or using a GDPR app may not be enough at all. We know how important GDPR is to you as a Shopify merchant - and how many EU companies have been fined as a result of the regulations. Let’s make it clear first, though: This is not a scare story. We have just prepared this guideline to provide you with a bunch of reliable information to...
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now