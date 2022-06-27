2 comments

  • Mensa IQ, 2 hours ago

    Do you think you have a high IQ? Would you like to put your genius mind to test? Take this IQ quiz now! The average IQ is 105. Have you wondered what your IQ score is? Our original IQ Test will give you a fast and accurate iq score. Take our quick IQ test and find out just how smart you are.

    15 points
    • Domain Rapor, 31 minutes ago

      I was skeptical at first, but the amount of detail I received following my results really eased that. I truly feel like this was an accurate test. I would definitely recommend it to anyone!

      7 points