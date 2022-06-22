Shopify - Google Ads Integration (analyzify.app)
1 hour ago from Shopify Insights, Shopify Designer & Developer
1 hour ago from Shopify Insights, Shopify Designer & Developer
Truth be told, if you don’t have a proper Google Ads - Shopify integration and follow the best practices, it means something quite costly for you: losing a lot of money. You may complain about your Google Ads integration and the problems & errors & inaccuracies related to that. Also, your product feed, conversion tracking, and remarketing setup might disappoint you at some point.
The thing is, without a solid & steady setup, you cannot expect great results from Google Ads because it’s impossible for you to optimize your ad campaigns or spending. We have prepared this ultimate guide to let you have an accurate Google Ads Integration with your Shopify store.
Given the relative ease with which you can begin marketing your Shopify store, it can be easy to forget that a well-thought out strategy and detailed plan are both essential. This is without a doubt the first and most important step.
Without a plan, you’ll realize it’s difficult to actually know what’s working and what isn’t when it comes to driving highly qualified traffic from Google Ads to your website, which converts into leads, sales, and revenue. Once you’ve got a plan, it’s time to get going!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now