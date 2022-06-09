Absurd Design Illustrations - Chapter 4 Released (producthunt.com)
2 hours ago from Mary Lou, Designer
Chapter 4 is a collection of 30 hand-drawn illustrations that tell stories about everyday emotions, self-transformation, society, human dreams and aspirations. Think of it as thoughts exposed as visual metaphors while the viewer is invited to spark their imagination, take a journey into an absurd, yet beautiful world and find their own story in each illustration. So, if you're looking for expressive illustrations to make your project stand out, please take a look at them - perhaps they'll be just the right fit for your presentations, transactional emails, newsletters, website, apps, or, why not, project status pages?
