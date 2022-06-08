6

What's The Meaning of Web UI?

So you want to be a web designer? In the world of web design, the user interface (UI) is one of the most important aspects of a website or app. UI encompasses everything from the layout and typography to the buttons and icons. It’s what makes a site or app easy or difficult to use.

In this post, we’ll explain what web UI is and how you can learn to master it.

