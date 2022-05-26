2 Most websites sound like they were "written" by a goddamn lawyer. These websites sound like a normal adult conversation with another human being. (greatlandingpagecopy.com)8 hours ago from Miguel Ferreira, Founder at TeardwnLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now