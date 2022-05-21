2
Code Quality | The Unsung Warrior in Web Development (sydneydigitalagency.com.au)
21 hours ago from Farhad Malegam, Founder at Sydney Digital Agency
Code quality is the measure of code for smooth performance, interaction, and server compatibility. There are many ways you can measure and improve it. In this article, we will understand code quality, its importance, metrics, and ways to improve it.
