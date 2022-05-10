1 comment

    Here we are - on a very hot topic for you as a Shopify merchant: Facebook Pixel and Conversion API. We know that iOS 14.5 and all other changes that focused on user privacy were nowhere near helpful for you. At the end of the day, these changes caused a big disappointment because you saw a dramatic drop in your FB & Instagram Ads performances. On the other hand, Facebook Conversion API improved, and it works much better - but ONLY IF you complete all the settings correctly. In this well-crafted guide, you are going to discover the ideal way to set up your Facebook Pixel and Conversion API correctly, applying best practices.

