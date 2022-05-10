Shopify - Facebook Pixel Integration (analyzify.app)
1 day ago from Shopify Insights, Shopify Designer & Developer
1 day ago from Shopify Insights, Shopify Designer & Developer
Here we are - on a very hot topic for you as a Shopify merchant: Facebook Pixel and Conversion API. We know that iOS 14.5 and all other changes that focused on user privacy were nowhere near helpful for you. At the end of the day, these changes caused a big disappointment because you saw a dramatic drop in your FB & Instagram Ads performances. On the other hand, Facebook Conversion API improved, and it works much better - but ONLY IF you complete all the settings correctly. In this well-crafted guide, you are going to discover the ideal way to set up your Facebook Pixel and Conversion API correctly, applying best practices.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now