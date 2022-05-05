2
I'm starting a UX conference in Berlin
1 day ago from Damian Martone, Freelance Product Designer
As events are allow to come back, and after running Design meetups for a while, I decided to do something a bit larger and started HATCH.berlin, a design conference for 130 people onsite and also streamed online. I'd love your feedback and to know what drives you to attend events like this now that they are back :)
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now