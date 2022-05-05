I'm building a reverse job board for product designers: an ideal role board.

I see endless posts on LinkedIn and Twitter that go by the waste side because we're all too burnt out to care about companies hiring, plus we each have a finite number of people in our network. Or, I get hit up by recruiters for roles that I would never be interested in, or companies I know I would never work for (ahem Facebook).

Companies spend lots of time and money wasted on recruiting by contacting uninterested candidates, what if they could go right to a place to find people that want to do what the company needs? Also, recruiting is riddled with bias -- what if all you went by was what a person did, and what they wanted.

Isn't there a better way? I built an MVP site where designers can tell companies what they want to be doing --> https://myperfectjob.club/

I'd love any feedback y'all have, as well as if you would create your profiles on here.

Here's the product URL on IndieHackers: https://www.indiehackers.com/product/myperfectjob