Working of garment buying house in India

Apparel sourcing became more sophisticated nowadays. Massive competition among the suppliers to get orders from the buyers. It is not limited to a single geographical market area. Any fashion brands or retailers seek apparel sourcing destinations with stable financial background & sustainability record.

Flexibility is the top priority for the apparel brands to choose the right partners for sourcing. And the technological capability of a supplier also plays a major role. Maintaining the supply chain operations, CRM, production, and product life cycle leads to better planning for results.

Let us discuss how garment buying house in India works

Every organization has a unique style of working & has its working procedure. Every buying house company has garment merchandisers. Garment merchandisers are the key persons to communicate with the buyer for the placement of orders and execution.

Garment merchandisers communicate with the buyer to understand their requirements, showcase the portfolio of previous works and receive an order Then merchandiser contacts the suitable garment factory that they are tied up with. This garment factory should be recognized. They should follow international standards like Oeko-tex, WRAP, etc depending on the buyer’s choice. Merchandiser negotiates with garment factory for best pricing with high quality for the specific product. Then finalize the product cost on both sides. The garment merchandiser develops as per the requirement of the buyer and sends 1st pattern for review. Usually, the buyer comes up with corrections & modifications in the 1st pattern of the product. After done with these changes and corrections 2nd pattern of the product (quality tested) is submitted and approved. A red seal sample is made by performing quality assurance testing through various processes. These red seal samples are sent for approval which is a buying sample. If it is approved, the order gets confirmed. After the order gets confirmed, the production merchandiser follows up with the production process with the approved item or fabric, or accessories. Then QC checks all the samples for the buyer through multiple inspections, factory evaluations, lab testing, and onsite production monitoring. Fabrics, trims, and accessories are checked in the buying house. Then finally shipment is made by buying house.

Final thoughts

Garment buying house in India works as the intermediary between the buyer and the manufacturer. The reputation of the supplier plays a crucial role in garment sourcing.