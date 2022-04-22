3 comments

  • Ottis McLaughlin, 4 hours ago

    Lets go! How fast are your fingers? Do the 3 minutes [180 seconds] typing test to find out! The timer will countdown once you start typing. Use the spacebar or comma to go to the next word...

    12 points
  • Anabella Wilson, 4 hours ago

    Three minutes are all it takes to check your words per minute (WPM) score. This three-minute typing test is perfect for kids or adults who want to check their typing speed quickly.

    9 points
  • Wesley Gooden, 2 hours ago

    Online Typing Test measures the speed and accuracy of a user's typing. The test presents the user with a passage which he/she must type as accurately and quickly as he/she can. This test should be given to anyone whose typing speed needs to be measured. A score of 0 on the Raw Words per Minute, Mistakes, and Adjusted Words per Minute indicates that the test taker did not follow the passage closely enough for an accurate score to be determined.

    4 points