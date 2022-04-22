3 Minutes Typing Test (onlinetypingtests.com)
4 hours ago from Ottis McLaughlin, Angel Investor
Lets go! How fast are your fingers? Do the 3 minutes [180 seconds] typing test to find out! The timer will countdown once you start typing. Use the spacebar or comma to go to the next word...
Three minutes are all it takes to check your words per minute (WPM) score. This three-minute typing test is perfect for kids or adults who want to check their typing speed quickly.
Online Typing Test measures the speed and accuracy of a user's typing. The test presents the user with a passage which he/she must type as accurately and quickly as he/she can. This test should be given to anyone whose typing speed needs to be measured. A score of 0 on the Raw Words per Minute, Mistakes, and Adjusted Words per Minute indicates that the test taker did not follow the passage closely enough for an accurate score to be determined.
