What is the best way to approach you with my startups solution?
1 day ago from Mousa M, UX Product designer and strategist
Hey
Product Designer turned founder here, I'm building (in beta) a startup to enable product teams to capture, organise and share key moments from video calls
What is the best way to approach you? I'm keen to learn since I've no sales experience and keen to start getting pilots and get honest feedback!
Your thoughts are appreciated
