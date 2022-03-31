2
What design system documentation tools do you use?
21 hours ago from Kieron Keenan, Senior Product Designer
Hi folks!
I'm currently running a survey for anyone who has a design system established at their company. Specifically, I'm looking to gain insight into your design system documentation. Who creates, maintains it, and what tools you currently use.
Should take less than 5 mins to complete. Would really appreciate your input!
