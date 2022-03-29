2 comments

  • Shellina William, 8 hours ago

    Very useful extension

  • Shashwat Amin, 12 hours ago

    Hey guys, Shash here. I made this over a period of 2 years. Initially I made it for myself but my friends loved the simplicity so I'm publishing this to the Chrome webstore.

    This app has a fun way of setting reminders by dragging the 'rope'. This will set a reminder for the 'length' of the rope. Once a reminder is created, it will shown up in the list.

    Here, your reminders will be arranged based on the time it is meant to fire. You can also disable reminders by pressing and holding the list item. And click it again to delete it.

    Lemme know how you like it!

