2
SAP CAR (mckinsol.com)
8 hours ago from mckinsol 01, mckinsol
An SAP Customer Activity Repository is a foundation that collects transaction data that was previously spread over multiple independent applications in diverse formats. The repository provides a common foundation and a harmonized multi-channel transaction data model for all-consuming applications. Talk to our expert regarding SAP CAR at McKinsol now!
