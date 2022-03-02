1 comment

  • John da Maia, 12 hours ago

    Hey! Solo-founder here.

    Makers.so is a Figma Plugin to build and publish sites without ever leaving Figma.

    As a front-end developer I constantly go from Figma to code / site, but it’s tedious… I decided to automate the process with this plugin. It works great for simple projects like:

    • Landing Pages
    • Portfolio / Personal sites
    • Resume sites
    • Careers / Wiki sites

    So, not a Webflow / Framer competitor (yet). Webflow and Framer are amazing tools, but if you are in the Figma ecosystem, it's boring to duplicate your work on a different tool. I'm trying to make life easier for Figma users. If this seems interesting, you can install it here and give it a try.

    Happy to answer any questions about it :)

    For a bit of context, I'm a solo-founder and I started makers.so after sharing my idea on the Figma subreddit about how awesome it would be to have a button in Figma to publish my designs. A good amount of people seemed to agree, and that was enough to start working on it. This is turning out to be a super fun project, and I’ve been working full-time for the last two months.

