A website builder inside Figma (twitter.com)
12 hours ago from John da Maia, Building makers.so. From Figma to Site with one click. Fully Responsive.
12 hours ago from John da Maia, Building makers.so. From Figma to Site with one click. Fully Responsive.
Hey! Solo-founder here.
Makers.so is a Figma Plugin to build and publish sites without ever leaving Figma.
As a front-end developer I constantly go from Figma to code / site, but it’s tedious… I decided to automate the process with this plugin. It works great for simple projects like:
So, not a Webflow / Framer competitor (yet). Webflow and Framer are amazing tools, but if you are in the Figma ecosystem, it's boring to duplicate your work on a different tool. I'm trying to make life easier for Figma users. If this seems interesting, you can install it here and give it a try.
Happy to answer any questions about it :)
—
For a bit of context, I'm a solo-founder and I started makers.so after sharing my idea on the Figma subreddit about how awesome it would be to have a button in Figma to publish my designs. A good amount of people seemed to agree, and that was enough to start working on it. This is turning out to be a super fun project, and I’ve been working full-time for the last two months.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now