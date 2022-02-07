What Does AVOD Stand For? Advertising Video On Demand?

H2 What is AVOD? ## H2

Advertising-based video on demand(AVOD). In this model, you can offer free content and get paid by advertisers for showing ads to your audience.

AVOD is most useful for people who have a large following or audience because individual ad views pay a small amount of money and require massive volumes for actual revenue.

Video streaming revenue directly from advertisers and sponsors took over high. In 2021, there was growth in AVOD, and more is expected in 2022. The pandemic has had an impact on the on-demand streaming industry, and while more broadcasters are seeing higher viewing figures, their bottom lines are being impacted by declining ad revenues.

H3 AVOD Benefits ### H3

AVOD is available for free and is easily accessible to regular users. This type of video monetization platform is in high demand among advertisers worldwide because it allows them to present their brand to a large number of users and increase brand awareness.

This is why AVOD is an excellent choice for advertisers who want to reach out directly to consumers. Display banners, sponsored content, video ads, and other streaming ad creations such as binge and pause ads are examples of AVOD advertising formats and strategies. Advertisement is becoming more enjoyable for users, thanks to an increasing number of advertisers and platforms.

Ads that are appealing in streaming content are beneficial to streaming platforms, advertisers, and viewers because they are more likely to be seen than unmanageable content.

How AVOD Works In Insertions – CSAI & SSAI

AVOD has traditionally been carried out using a variety of methods, including client-side insertion (CSAI), but these methods are now obsolete. Client-side ad insertion allows ads to be targeted, but it is a difficult process; extra bandwidth is required to locate and load the ad onto a player device while the content is being played – and it is vulnerable to ad blockers.

CSAI(Client-Side Ad Insertion)

SSAI(Server-Side Ad Insertion)

To Read & know more about what is AVOD? Click here.