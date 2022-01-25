2
A customer from Taiwan.
1 day ago from Demi Sadan, ghnr
Hello. I want to tell you a story about a customer from Taiwan, for which we had to contact the service that provided us with the taiwan phone number - https://freezvon.com/virtual-number/taiwan . Because we needed him to call. In the end all ended well and he ordered everything over the phone. This service literally saved us.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now