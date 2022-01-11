Introducing Timo v2.0 - All in one todo list and time tracking for freelancers

Hey Designer News!

Today I'm releasing an all new version of my product, Timo.

Timo puts your todo list and time tracking in one place, meaning less context switching and more focus on what is important. Getting your work done, and billing your clients.

The new Timo maintains the simplicity of v1, while introducing a bunch of new features:

Reduce context switching by putting your todo list and time tracking in one place.

Fill your invoices or timesheets with day, week and month reports

Focus on the task at hand with project filtering, and a day by day view.

Plan ahead by seeing all your tasks for the week.

Take your tasks anywhere with cloud based syncing.

Work from anywhere with full offline support.

You can subscribe today from 4 GBP per month, with a 7 day free trial.

We're also over on Product Hunt, where you'll find a demo walkthrough of the product.