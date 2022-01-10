I made a functional hand-printed type family (campnab.com)
15 hours ago from Eric Karjaluoto, I design things like Emetti, Pixaver, and Campnab—plus client gigs at smashLAB.
I often found myself looking for a hand-printed font that I could use in projects. Most didn’t meet my needs. Some were so varied in treatment that they didn’t set well. Others only had just a few key glyphs. Almost none offered more than one weight.
So, I decided to make my own. The process started with drawing out each letter, which went pretty quickly. After that, I worked to make treatments and alignments more consistent. (This part did not go quickly.) I tried to make the fonts more legible without losing the hand-drawn feel.
There’s more to do here, but I’ve now released the first version. I’m calling it Campy. This family offers a complete Latin character set, and it comes in 7 weights (ranging from Light to Black) with an italic option for each weight. The family currently includes 2,912 glyphs in total.
I’m sure that I’ve made lots of mistakes with Campy. That said, I like how it looks casual without feeling too messy. Throughout the project, I came to look upon Campy a bit like Comic Sans but (hopefully) more functional.
