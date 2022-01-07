In this era, where there is a blur line between online and offline mediums, the use of AR in online t shirt design software assures that one gets what he/she wants without being physically present at the store.

Read full blog here: https://medium.com/xrpractices/how-ar-augmented-reality-will-impact-t-shirt-printing-industry-57000847a068?utm_source=Bookmarking&utm_medium=Roma+7Jan+22&utm_campaign=BM+Roma+7Jan+22