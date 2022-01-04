6
7 hours ago from Jonah Grindler, Digital Designer
Hey DN,
This is a big update to our site Fuse – made for discovering your next favourite artists, video, and as a reference for finding creators in major creative fields.
We added the ability to shuffle the posts, added a Type category, and have a more visual image layout to help you explore.
Hope you find something you like!
Jonah
