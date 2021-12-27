Revision Path Ep. 431: Alanna Flowers, illustrator, lettering artist, founder of AGF Design Studio (revisionpath.com)
2021 has been quite a year for us all, including this week’s guest Alanna Flowers. This year, she became a full-time creative and launched her own business, AGF Design Studio, and I had the chance to talk to her in the midst of her very busy holiday schedule.
Alanna gave me the rundown behind why she started her studio, how she plans to expand her services next year, and also gave some insight into her creative process. She also talked about growing up in NYC, the pros of art licensing, and how she builds her brand through social media.
Thank you all for listening to Revision Path this year — onward to 2022!
