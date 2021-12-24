What skills should you look for in a manual testing freelancer?

Identifying bugs and inconsistencies in software is one of the key essentials of any software application. Through manual testing, manual testers can check for these bugs and defects without the use of any automated tools. Any application must be manually tested before automated tests of the same. A complete automation test is not advisable, due to which, manual testing jobs are essential for any kind of software development.

The presence of a skilled manual tester on your team might make or break your project. Hence, manual testers must be chosen carefully. On average, software development companies looking for manual testers should look out for the following skill sets in the freelancers-

Aptitude and problem-solving ability- The ability to think logically has many advantages. Ideally, companies should filter out candidates based on the freelancer's verbal, quantitative, and logical reasoning.

Basics- In manual testing jobs, a freelancer manual tester needs to clearly understand the basics of software testing, including the software testing theory. They must know the different types of manual testing like Black Box testing, White Box testing, Unit testing, System testing, and many others. Companies should also ensure that manual testers know the different types of manual testing like Ad-hoc testing, acceptance testing, and others.

Communication skills- Constructive communication is key to a better interpersonal relationship at a workplace. Companies and individual hirers should make sure that the freelancer for manual testing is responsive to the needs and requirements and updates them on the position of the project from time to time.

Experience- As a company looking for freelancers for manual testing jobs, make sure you take the ones with a substantial amount of experience in the field that you want them to work in.

Relevance- Companies should make sure that the freelancer has kept themselves up-to-date with the latest developments and features.

How to find the best-suited freelancer for your project?

After ascertaining the skills that a freelancer should have for the particular project, companies should try to find them for manual testing jobs. It is important to search and select the best possible candidate because of the importance of the job in any kind of software development. Here are the steps that you may follow to hire suitable freelancers for your project-

Resume- A CV or a resume speaks volumes regarding the skills and experience a freelancer has. Hence, a company should make sure that a candidate has all the skills required in the particular project for manual testing.

Job portals- Freelancers list themselves in portals that provide exposure to the manual testers. A company or individual hirer should look for the suitable candidates in different job portals.

Networking- Friends and connections can be an essential boon in the manual testing world. Companies should contact friends and other benefactors who might provide connections to experienced manual testers.

Manual testing jobs are very important for any software development project. Hence companies should select candidates with much care. Finally, as a company looking for skilled manual testers, you can find them on Eiliana, where people from across the world offer their top quality service in manual testing!