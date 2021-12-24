Flatmate Finder App (cdn.dribbble.com)
12 hours ago from Shelly Megan, Biz4Solutions LLC
Hello,
Flatmate Finder App: Check our intuitive and appealing UI design for Flatmate finder app. It enables the user to find the apartment and the flatmate in the selected location. It finds the flatmate with the criteria defined by the user. It helps you to chat with the selected flatmate in order make more informed decision about the flatmate.
