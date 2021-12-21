2 Over 7,000 SOL ($1.2 million) got lost on Solana NFT mint due to a hack that happened on the Discord channel (blog.vanila.io)14 hours ago from Jelena Jovanovic, UI/UX Designer & DeveloperLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now