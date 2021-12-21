What is the Java developer kit?

Java is a quick, authentic and secure programming language that can be used in various websites and applications. It can be used to create applications on a single computer or could be distributed over multiple servers.

Java developer kit is multi-platform software development that offers a collection of tools and libraries for developing java based software or applets. The fundamental package of java comprises Java Development Kit(JDK), Java Virtual Machine(JVM), and Java Runtime Environment(JRE). Java development kit has minimal requirements to write and compile a java program.

There has always been confusion between JDK and JRE if one is only interested in running the programs they should make use of JRE however, if you wish to develop software that is compatible with java then one needs more necessary tools along with JRE which is called JDK. JDK is compatible with several operating systems such as Windows, LINUX, and Mac OS.

JDK consists of: Java Virtual Machine (JVM)- It provides the runtime environment to execute a Java byte load. In other words, it is exactly how we run the Java programs on abstract machines. Interpreter/Loader- The Java interpreter translates the code as per instruction. Although its execution time is a bit slower, it’s an important resource of the Java Development Kit (JDK). Compiler (javac)- It’s a special program that is used to process statements that are written in a particular programming language. In response, it turns them into machine language or the code used by a processor. Archiver (jar)- It’s a package file format that is used for the aggravation of Java class files and other associated metadata. Documentation generator (Javadoc)- This tool helps generate standard documentation in HTML format. Java Runtime Environment(JRE)- it is a software which runs above an operating system and provides specific java programs which are required to run the software

Important components of JDK JAVAC -converts source code to Java bytecode Java- loader of java apps Java- class file disassembler Javadoc- documentation generator Jar- helps manage jar files Appletviewer- debugs java applets without the web browser Xjc- accepts XML schema and generates Java classes Apt- annotation processing tool JDP- debugger jmc - java mission control JConsole- monitoring and management console Pack200- JAR compression tool Extcheck- detects JAR file conflicts Idlj- IDL to java compiler Keytool-Keystore manipulation tool Jstatd- jstat daemon Jstat- JVM statistics monitor Jstack- prints java stack traces Jrunscript- java command line script shells Jhat-java heap analysis tool Jpackage-generate self-contained application bundles Javaws- web start launcher Javah- C header and sub generator jarsigner- jar signing and verification tool Jinfo- configuration information Javafxpackager- package and sign JavaFX applications Jabswitch- utility program that acts as a bridge between JDK and windows platform Policy tool- it is policy creation as well as a management tool VisualVM- it is a visual java tool Wsimport-helps to invoke web service