Revision Path Ep. 430: André Smith, curator, strategist, educator, co-founder of Appendix (revisionpath.com)
8 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, creator/host of Revision Path
8 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, creator/host of Revision Path
Networking is a valuable skill for designers and creatives to have, which interestingly enough is how I met this week’s guest: André Smith! His career has touched several fields — advertising, music, education — and now he runs his own firm called Appendix where he offers strategy and branding services for companies from all over the world.
We talked about his recent shift back into agency life, and he shared a bit about his day-to-day work and gave a peek into his creative process. André also spoke about his time at Morehouse, his early post-grad career, attending NYU, and his forays into art curation and being a university lecturer. André’s advice to Black creatives is simple: learn to think wider and deeper, and you’ll find many opportunities to succeed. How will you expand your horizons?
Happy Holidays from all of us here at Revision Path!
