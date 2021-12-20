Why should you transition from Python 2x to 3?
11 hours ago from Vikas Verma, mobile app developer
Presently, the creators, The Python Software Foundation, no longer support the branch of Python Programming Language. The transition to a newer, more powerful version from an older, widely used, but less capable version is still a work in progress, but the time isn’t far when Python 3 will completely displace Python 2 with its countless technical and end user enhancements. Most of the popular packages hosted by PyPI repository, the one-stop shop for reusable python code, now supports Python 3. The most important thing to understand about Python 2 going End Of Life is that Applications using Python 2 will still run. We don’t have to think of it as a major issue where Python 2 applications grind to a halt. Just official support for Python 2 from the core Python development team would be withdrawn.
Meaning of Python 2 End Of Life in practical terms:
Official bug and security fixes for Python 2 will stop. Newly discovered problems in the Python 2 standard library or the Python 2 interpreter will not be fixed by the core development team. However, commercial vendors could maintain Python 2 on their own, and other third parties could work the Python 2 codebase and continue where the core team left off.
Third-party Python projects will abandon Python 2. Libraries that supported both will begin to devote their resources to Python 3 exclusively. Many of these projects are volunteer-run, and it’s far less work to support just one version of the language. Projects will have to decide on Python 2 support by themselves. Hence, many major Python projects are pledging to drop Python 2 support entirely. Platform support for Python 2 will become less robust over time.
