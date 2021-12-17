Can web developers working for a company take up freelancing jobs?

People working in a website development company do not usually take up freelancing. This may be because of personal reasons or because the website development company that they work for, doesn’t allow them to take up freelancing jobs. Even if they try to apply for freelancing, they are always at risk as their names can show up in the freelancing websites that they work for. However, Eiliana has provided a solution for this problem. Freelancers employed under a company can take up freelance website development jobs from the Eiliana website as it provides anonymity to the freelancers. This means that they can work without their names ever coming into the show. Source:- https://bit.ly/3q1E3CF