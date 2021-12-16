I have completed user testing. Now, I wish to proceed with user acceptance testing. What are the things to keep in mind for that?

User acceptance testing is the step that comes after successful user tests. Primarily, it involves the client for whom you have developed the product.

At this stage, the client assesses your digital product or service for any faults and tells you if it is good to go. However, it may involve people other than the client, such as the end-users. They help to make the tests more feasible and fruitful.

Let us go over the factors that need consideration for effective user acceptance testing:

Client requirements

Before conducting user acceptance testing, you must meet the requirements set by the client. It would be no use to do the acceptance test without that.

Application code

User acceptance testing cannot happen unless the application code is ready. So, ensuring that is imperative.

Testing at various stages

To conduct user acceptance testing, one must ensure that they have completed testing at the previous stages: unit, integration, and system testing.

System integration

Before beginning user acceptance testing, it helps to ensure that there are no medium or high defects.

Cosmetic error

Cosmetic errors are the only allowed defects while user acceptance testing as those do not affect the functioning of the application.

Regression testing

It is important to ensure that no regressions occur before you begin user acceptance testing.

Repairs

While user acceptance testing, the application must be free from any defects reported in earlier tests.

Traceability matrix

The traceability matrix should be complete before user acceptance testing as it allows analysis across multiple tests.

UAT environment

The user acceptance testing environment should be ready to conduct the tests. It helps to remove any faults from the software before producing it.

