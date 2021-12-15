2
Best standard to create color syntax themes?
4 hours ago from Jacob Kelley, Senior Software Engineer at Dollar Shave Club
I'm looking to design and develop my own color palette for syntax highlighting, but I'm unsure of what standards there are or what the best format would be for distribution. Does anyone with any experience with this have any recommendations? I've been looking at base16 but I'm unsure of which route to take.
Thanks in advance for any help!
