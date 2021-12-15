9
Why should you build for the Shopify App Store? (dev.to)
3 hours ago from PRO TEK, Founder
3 hours ago from PRO TEK, Founder
I realize more and more that the Shopify market is being overlooked by developer communities. Whereas we have been active on the platform for almost a year now and can’t be happier. In this post, I will try to give you some reasons why you should give Shopify's App Store a chance and shortly share our story and gainings. Feel free to ask your questions in the comments section, I will do my best to answer.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now