Taxi App Development Services - As Ola-Uber - iGlobsyn Technologies

10 hours ago from Gaurav Singh, Co-Founder at iGlobsyn Technologies
iGlobsyn Technologies provides advanced app development services for the Best Taxi Application Development Services. Our taxi app, easy to understand and use by customers and drivers. In which the customer can easily find taxis near him and also contact the driver for his ride. If for some reason the customer needs to cancel the ride he can do it too.
What features will be available in our application service:
Nearby taxis are readily available You can easily find out how much you have to pay for this ride You can easily contact the person who accepted your ride request How much difference there is between you and the driver can be easily verified As it behaves, you can also give the driver a rating Can also give a tip through the app
Name: iGlobsyn Technologies Address: 32 Thornbridge, Washington, NE388TJ Contact: 9033921920
