Making video-calling applications can be extremely difficult, particularly when beginning. There are numerous things that you really want to comprehend to make everything function as expected and the measure of data can be overpowering. I will make an honest effort to clarify the cycle and the significant focuses in general and steps important to make a completely useful P2P video-calling application in your program without any preparation. In the event that you don't want to follow the means, you can download the total application here: https://www.apphitect.ae/blog/build-a-peer-to-peer-video-chat-app-with-webrtc-and-nodejs/