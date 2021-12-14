2
Video Chat: MVP Features
13 hours ago from rachel ivy, digital markrter
To test the capability of your thought, it's smarter to make a video call application MVP (Minimum Viable Product) first. A moderate arrangement of highlights will assist you with getting what your item needs and how to further develop it. We should traverse the fundamental elements expected to foster a video talk application.
To read full stories : https://medium.com/@alexsam986/build-video-calling-app-54fe203034a1
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now