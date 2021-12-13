Why should a Django developer follow Pep8 Standards?

There are many ways in which a freelance Django developer can improve both the speed and quality of their work along with getting into the good books of their clients. A freelance Django developer can get more popular and earn more projects from high-quality clients by just making their working process efficient and Pep8 can help them do that. Pep8 is the guideline for writing code in Python. When a Django developer follows these Pep8 standards in Django, their code will have better readability, alignment with the Django Web Development framework’s code, and consistency. If you are an experienced Django developer with the capacity to deliver high-quality deliverables within a deadline, then you can get more Django Web Development projects from quality clients on Eiliana. Eiliana also provides freelancers the option to stay anonymous on the platform.